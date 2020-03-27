BMW's 3-Series receives a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 2021 model year. The powertrain delivers 248 horsepower and has enough battery charge for 20 miles of pure electric range.

Wald International has taken on the challenge of enhancing the Century, aka Toyota's boss car. The Japanese tuning firm has only worked on the exterior, leaving the interior and powertrain unchanged.

Morgan's Plus 4 is bowing out after a 70-year run, and the automaker is celebrating with a special edition. Don't be too sad as a successor has already been revealed on a new, much-improved chassis.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 BMW 330e and 330e xDrive PHEVs revealed with 20 miles of electric range

Toyota Century by Wald is a boss luxury cruiser from Japan

Morgan Plus 4 celebrates 70 years, leaves production with gold special edition

Car shoppers cash in on deals during coronavirus pandemic

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots

Nissan Leaf as home energy device: Wallbox will soon enable it in the US

iOS 13.4 gives Apple CarPlay dashboard third-party map support

2020 Honda HR-V vs. 2020 Subaru Crosstrek: Compare Crossovers

2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Indy 500 postponed due to coronavirus

Truck mpg has lagged for decades: Will diesel and electric pickups do better?