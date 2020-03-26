McLaren only built 106 F1 supercars all up, including the racing variants. As a result the cars hardly come up for sale, so when one does it's a pretty special event. This time, it's the first F1 GTR Longtail to be built that's up for grabs.

Bugatti is expanding the use of 3D printing components for its hypercars. The process enables the automaker to develop parts that are both lighter and stronger than those that use traditional construction methods.

Lamborghini will unveil a new track car based on the Aventador later this year. The car is being developed by the Squadra Corse motorsport division and could be the last Lamborghini V-12 without electrification.

