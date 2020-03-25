The latest addition to McLaren's Ultimate Series is the Elva, a high-performance speedster of which just 399 examples will be built.

Pricing starts at $1.69 million, positioning the car between the $1M Senna and $2.25M Speedtail, and the list of personalization options are endless, so it's quite easy to inflate the price.

One of the options is a custom livery. McLaren's personalization department, MSO, on Wednesday demonstrated what's possible by showing an Elva with a livery honoring the M6A race car that competed in the 1967 Can-Am season. The Chevrolet-powered racer was the first to don the papaya orange paint that's now a McLaren signature and led to many victories for the team.

1967 McLaren M6A race car

The Elva name itself, derived from the French elle va, or “she goes” in English, is also linked to Can-Am race cars from the 1960s. In 1964, McLaren turned to British sports car manufacturer Elva and the two forged a deal that would see Elva build M1A race cars to be sold under the McLaren-Elva name. There were three versions all up: M1A (Mk1), M1B (Mk2) and M1C (Mk3).

The modern Elva has been fully developed by McLaren. It's built around the automaker's carbon fiber monocoque structure and features an 804-horsepower version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in the 720S and Senna supercars. Performance estimates include a 0-60 mph time of under 3.0 seconds and a 0-124 mph time of 6.7 seconds. A top speed hasn't been mentioned.

Deliveries of the Elva commence in late 2020. Other options available to buyers include bespoke trim elements and even a McLaren F1-style 24-carat gold heat shield for the engine bay.