After back-to-back facelifts over the past two years, the Chevrolet Camaro takes a bit of a breather for 2021.

The changes for the new model year, outlined in order guides, are minor and consist mostly of rearrangements to the features included with the various trim levels, of which there are still eight for the coupe and seven for the convertible (it misses out on the base 1LS trim).

The most significant news is the availability of the 10-speed automatic on 2021 Camaro SS models with the 1LE Track Performance Package. Previously the package only came with the 6-speed manual when equipped on the SS.

For the exterior, there's the new color Wild Cherry Tintcoat for the convertible top. Sadly, the Camaro Insignia Package, which adds a chrome fender badge, painted engine cover, and floor mats with the Camaro logo, has been deleted.

Interior tweaks for the 2021 Camaro include wireless capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and standard wireless charging for mobile devices on 3LT and 2SS trim levels. Previously the wireless charging was only standard on the Camaro ZL1's 1SE trim.

No changes have been made to the powertrain lineup which kicks off with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Next up is a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 335 hp and 284 lb-ft and then a 6.2-liter V-8 with 455 hp and 455 lb-ft. Topping out the range is a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with 650 hp and 650 lb-ft. It's reserved for the Camaro ZL1.

Sales of the 2021 Camaro should commence in the fall. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch though we don't expect any significant deviation from the $26,900 starting price of the 2020 model.

The current sixth-generation Camaro will be entering its sixth year on the market. Chevy remains quiet on plans for a seventh-gen model though parent company General Motors has hinted that electricity may play a role.

