It's well known that Jay Kay, frontman of the British jazz-funk band Jamiroquai, is a lover of cars. In fact, the music video of Jamiroquai's 1996 hit "Cosmic Girl" featured a number of his cars, most famously a purple Lamborghini Diablo.

With his collection always changing, every now and then some of his cars come up for sale. The latest is one very close to him as it is the car in which he learned to drive.

It's a 1972 BMW 1602 that Kay bought with about 22,000 miles on it. He then drove it some 30,000 miles while touring during the earlier part of his career. He eventually sold it to a fellow band member but bought it back a decade ago with the intention of restoring it.

The restoration never happened and Kay eventually decided to sell the car again. This time he handed it over to Classic Car Auctions which put it under the hammer at its most recent sale which had to be held online due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The winning bid was 16,470 British pounds (approximately $20,233).

1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E once owned by Rowan Atkinson

Kay's BMW wasn't the only celebrity car at the auction. Another was a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E sold on behalf of Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr. Bean. Its final bid came in at 27,540 British pounds.

The 500E is the V-8 steed that Porsche helped develop and very few of them were painted Nautic Blue like the one owned by Atkinson, a left-hand-drive car originally delivered to a customer in Japan. Interestingly, it is the fourth 500E the actor and comedian has put up for sale.