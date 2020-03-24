A prototype for Ram's Rebel TRX powered by the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 has finally been spotted. The 707-horsepower super pickup truck has been designed for both on- and off-road performance, and we'll see it in showrooms before 2022.

Aston Martin has unveiled an in-house developed V-6. The engine's first stop will be the Valhalla hypercar, where it will be paired with a hybrid system to help deliver over 1,000 hp.

Hennessey Performance Engineering recently took delivery of a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and the first thing the company did was fabricate a twin-turbocharger upgrade. It's still early days but with just 5 psi of boost the setup is already delivering 643 hp at the wheels.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Ram Rebel TRX spy shots

Aston Martin's new V-6 will be the heart of its most potent powertrain

Hennessey's twin-turbo C8 Chevy Corvette V-8 makes 643 horsepower early in development

2020 Jeep Gladiator vs. 2020 Jeep Wrangler: Compare Trucks

Polestar 2 electric sport sedan enters production

FCA has the highest percentage of hybrids but the lowest fleet mpg: Why?

2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots

Review update: The 2020 Lexus RX 350 AWD still answers the call

Teaser video provides a taste of the engine note of Gordon Murray's new V-12 supercar

World-first in-road charging test for trucks successful, highway speeds next