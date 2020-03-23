Hennessey Performance Engineering recently took delivery of a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and the first thing the company did was fabricate a twin-turbocharger upgrade. It's still early days but the company plans to take the mid-engine car's power to hypercar levels.

Mercedes-Benz has updated the E-Class for the 2021 model year. The updates will also carry over to the E63 from Mercedes-AMG, a prototype for which has just been spotted. It looks like AMG will be dialing up the aggression with its update.

A Dutch team has developed a shooting brake based on the 986-generation Porsche Boxster. The modifications were designed with as many off-the-shelf parts as possible so that more Boxsters would be able to undergo the transformation, assuming there's demand for it.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

