Deliveries of the long-awaited 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray have only just commenced but Hennessey Performance Engineering has already managed to fabricate a twin-turbocharger upgrade for the mid-engine marvel.

Hennessey CEO and founder John Hennessey flew up to Detroit on March 13 to personally take delivery of an orange example. He then drove it straight back to Hennessey headquarters in Sealy, Texas, where work could commence.

The first step was a dyno run, with the stock, factory-fresh example delivering 466 horsepower and 451 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels. That's impressive considering the official flywheel numbers of the Corvette's LT2 6.2-liter V-8 is 495 hp and 470 lb-ft, when the car is equipped with the Z51 package.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray undergoes twin-turbo conversion at Hennessey

Then came the task of fitting a pair of turbos, an intercooler and all the necessary plumbing into the tight confines of the engine bay. Hennessey is keeping the exact details a secret but a photo released by the company shows a pair of blow-off valves feeding into the stock throttle body. Hennessey also said the upgrade doesn't impede any of the functionality as the rear trunk is fully in tact.

Hennessey hasn't mentioned how much the twin-turbocharged car is making on the dyno but you can bet the new power and torque levels will be announced shortly. And we'll remind you that Hennessey has already announced a performance target of 1,200 hp. The company will have milder tunes too, naturally. One of these will be a supercharger upgrade with around 700 hp on tap. The company is also developing an exhaust upgrade that will improve the sound and add a small bump in power.

Note, Chevy will have more powerful versions of the C8 Corvette in the showroom eventually. One of these is likely to be a new Z06, prototypes for which may have already been spotted.