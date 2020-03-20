SUVs are all the rage right now, even among the ultra-luxury crowd where they account for close to 50 percent of sales at brands like Bentley and Lamborghini.

Aston Martin is just about to entry the fray with its handsome DBX, but don't expect the automaker to rush out and launch a second SUV line above or below it. Instead, we're more likely to see additional body styles for the DBX such as a coupe-like model or possibly a stretched version with seven seats.

The information was revealed by Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin, in an interview with GoAuto published Tuesday.

“We’ll never go down (in size),” he said. “Not necessarily up, but maybe it’s less capacity. So the wheelbase may remain the same but maybe the box shrinks a little bit.”

Launching additional body styles for the DBX will enable Aston Martin to grab a bigger slice of the SUV pie with a much smaller investment than if it launched a second SUV line—a key issue for Aston Martin which at the moment is short on cash.

The good news is that the DBX is proving to be a hit. The company has already filled build slots for 2020 and is now accepting orders for 2021, CEO Andy Palmer said last week. And according to Reichman, 50 percent of the orders coming in are from customers new to the brand.

The DBX reaches dealers in the United States in the second half of 2020. It's starting price is set at $189,900.