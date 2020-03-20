We took a spin in the 2020 Lincoln Aviator; the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody was spied; we revisited the Porsche Macan. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve and had a delightful luxury experience. In an age of often over-complicated luxury, the Aviator simplifies the driving experience with easy-to-use controls, hard buttons and knobs instead of multi-level menus, and interfaces that don't overwhelm. Our tester was a pre-production model with a few fit and finish issues that will hopefully be remedied in production models.

The first McLaren Speedtail was delivered to its owner at a McLaren dealership in Brussels, Belgium. The owner chose a shade of purple. The McLaren looks like a spaceship and is meant as the ultimate grand tourer with a three-seat layout, 1,055 horsepower, and 848 pound-feet of torque.

Dodge isn't done with its variations of the Charger Hellcat. A prototype 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody was spotted undergoing testing. It appears the updated model will have a revised hood with a larger scoop to gulp more air to cool the engine bay. Expect output to rise to 797 horsepower to match the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

More evidence that the next Nissan Z car will go retro surfaced as the automaker trademarked a new Z logo in various countries. The new design has old school flair that recalls the 240Z's logo. Reports have said the next Z will feature a front inspired by the 240Z and a rear with horizontal taillights similar to that of the Z32 300ZX.

We spent time in the 2020 Porsche Macan and found that while it's the sportiest SUV on the market, it falls short on utility. The rear seat is small and the cargo area is smaller than that of the BMW X3 by about 10 cubic feet. The fast rear roofline cuts into cargo space. Still, it's so fun it's worth the compromises.