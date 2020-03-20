Porsche announced its financial results for 2019 during a presentation held Thursday in Stuttgart, Germany, where the automaker also announced some of its future plans.

Namely, Porsche said it will launch two new electric cars within the next 24 months.

The first will be a new body style for the Taycan electric sedan, which we will see in late 2020. The new body style will be a wagon that Porsche will call the Taycan Cross Turismo.

It was previewed by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and has since been spotted testing in prototype form. It is likely to arrive at dealerships next spring as a 2021 model.

2019 Porsche Macan

The second EV will be a redesigned Macan. During Thursday's presentation, Lutz Meschke, Porsche's head of finance and IT, said the electric Macan will enter production in late 2022. This suggests we'll see it arrive as a 2023 model.

Porsche first announced in early 2019 that its next Macan would be an EV. The vehicle will be based on the PPE modular EV platform being jointly developed by Porsche and fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi, as opposed to the J1 platform of the Taycan.

Porsche is expected to sell the current gasoline-powered Macan alongside the redesigned electric version, initially at least. However, the automaker is confident of EVs becoming much more popular than they are today, and soon. The automaker is investing 6 billion euros (approximately $6.45 billion) in EVs through 2022 and expects the zero-emission vehicles to account for 50 percent of its sales by as early as 2025. Some of those funds could go toward the development of an electric 718 sports car, though the green light for this particular model hasn't yet been given.

Porsche sales rose 10 percent in 2019 to close out the year at 280,800 units. This resulted in an operating profit of 4.4 billion euros. The automaker isn't banking on a better result in 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, but through specific measures such as boosting efficiency and expanding into new business areas it expects to continue to achieve its targeted goal of earning a 15-percent return on sales.