Volkswagen unveiled a redesigned Golf in 2019, and while the regular version of the popular hatchback isn't bound for the United States we'll see the Golf GTI and Golf R performance variants reach these shores.

The new Golf GTI was shown in May and the new Golf R will be unveiled on November 4. Both are due on sale in 2021 as 2022 models.

VW over the weekend revealed the first specs on the new Golf R. It will feature the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 featured in other eighth-generation Golf variants and have more power than any Golf variant to date. This means more than the previous Golf R's 292 horsepower. The Golf GTI is coming with 242 hp.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Volkswagen Golf R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Volkswagen Golf R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is likely to be the only transmission, unlike the Golf GTI which offers a 6-speed manual as an alternative. Also unlike the front-wheel-drive Golf GTI, the Golf R will have all-wheel drive. In addition to splitting torque between the axles, VW said the car's AWD system will also split torque between the rear wheels. There will also be VW's XDS electronic limited-slip differential for the front axle.

Prototypes have been testing for a while and reveal familiar styling cues. Up front will be a unique fascia with large vents while at the rear will sit a roof-mounted spoiler and quad-exhaust tips. Like other eighth-generation Golf variants, the Golf R will feature a high-tech cabin packing a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.25-inch infotainment screen, Internet connectivity, and semi-autonomous driver-assist features.

Production of the Golf R will be handled at VW's plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, where all eighth-generation Golf variants are built.