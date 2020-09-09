Maserati's long-awaited supercar, the MC20, has been revealed. The car has a striking design and is powered by Maserati's newly developed 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. The engine is good for 621 horsepower and will see the MC20 sprint to 62 mph in under 3.0 seconds.

Genesis has unveiled a major update for its G70. The small sport sedan has taken on a new look that matches the rest of the automaker's lineup, which will prove handy as Genesis continues to push into new markets.

Infiniti has teased its next-generation QX60. The new three-row crossover SUV is being developed alongside the next-generation Nissan Pathfinder and should benefit from a tougher, more bluff design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

