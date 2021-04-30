Jeep has a Wrangler packing V-8 power headed to showrooms. It's called the Wrangler Rubicon 392, and we've just tested it. If you're looking for a Wrangler with 0-60 mph times well under 5.0 seconds, this one's for you.

Genesis has introduced a major update to its G70 for the 2022 model year. The small sport sedan has taken on a new look that matches the rest of the automaker's lineup, which will prove handy as Genesis continues to push into new markets.

Audi is one of the most successful teams in the history of 24 Hours of Le Mans and will return in 2023 in the new LMDh class. The brand with the four rings has given an update on the progress of its Le Mans return and teased a possible design for its new race car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 excels as a big-boy toy

2022 Genesis G70 adopts new look, $38,570 price tag

Audi gives update on its 2023 Le Mans comeback

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland narrows gap between minivan and SUV

Could hydrogen keep the internal-combustion engine alive?

2022 Audi E-Tron SUV and Sportback add Chronos Edition, new wheel designs

Le Mans Hypercar starts May 1 with 6 Hours of Spa, but only 2 teams are ready

2021 Hyundai Elantra vs. 2021 Mazda 3: Compare Cars

All-wheel-drive VW ID.4 revealed, will feature GTX badge outside US

Study: 1 in 5 EV owners go back to gasoline, and home charging is a big issue