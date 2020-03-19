Dodge has been spotted testing lightly camouflaged Charger prototypes. The muscle car brand looks to have some updates planned for its sedan, and one of them could be a 797-horsepower Redeye option.

Maserati is developing a new supercar and was set to reveal it in May, though the reveal has now been pushed back to September. The reveal will coincide with a relaunch for the historic Italian brand in an era of self-driving cars and electrification.

After closing plants in Asia and Europe, automakers are now closing them across North America due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. Most of the plants will only be closed for a couple of weeks but things could change depending on how the pandemic evolves.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

