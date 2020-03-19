Maserati was all set to reveal the MC20 at a event scheduled for May in Modena, Italy, the automaker's home.

But with restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, which has especially hit Italy hard, Maserati has now pushed the reveal back until September. The pandemic has also caused many automakers, including Maserati, to temporarily close plants.

The MC20's reveal will coincide with a relaunch for Maserati in a new era that will see most of the lineup adopt electrification and self-driving technologies. The MC20 is also slated to offer battery-electric power, though not at launch. Instead, the first fully electric Maserati will be a redesigned GranTurismo due in 2021.

The MC20 was originally planned to be a sports car with 2+2 seating, with Maserati rolling out the Alfieri concept in 2014 as a preview. The stunning concept car is now expected to influence the design of the redesigned GranTurismo, and as a result the MC20 has evolved into a more hardcore offering. It will be a mid-engine supercar with two seats and a V-6-based hybrid powertrain.

It's possible the MC20 is the car Maserati parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles originally envisaged as a modern Alfa Romeo 8C. The car, plans for which were dropped last year, was also to be a mid-engine hybrid supercar. It was to feature a powertrain generating over 700 horsepower from an electric motor at the front axle and a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 at the rear. Claimed performance numbers included a 0-60 mph time of less than three seconds.