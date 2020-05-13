Maserati was all set to reveal its new MC20 supercar at a event scheduled for May in Modena, Italy, the automaker's home. But with restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, which has hit Italy especially hard, Maserati decided to push the reveal back until September.

To remind us that the car is still coming, as well as remember racing legend Stirling Moss, who passed away last month aged 90, Maserati has revealed an MC20 prototype sporting a special livery. The livery has been inspired by the one on the Maserati Eldorado driven by Moss during the 1958 Trofeo dei due Mondi, though instead of the red racing number “10” used on the race car, the MC20 sports Moss' name. That drive was two years after Moss drove a Maserati 250F to victory in the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. Both classic racers are included in the latest teaser shots.

Teaser for Maserati MC20 debuting in September 2020

This is the first time that Maserati has shown a prototype for the MC20 (we've only been shown a crudely assembled test mule previously). The car features a sleek, sexy design that takes full advantage of its mid-engined layout.

The MC20 was originally planned to be a front-engined sports car with 2+2 seating, with Maserati rolling out the Alfieri concept in 2014 as a preview. The stunning concept car is now expected to influence the design of the redesigned GranTurismo, and as a result the MC20 has evolved into a more hardcore offering.

Teaser for Maserati MC20 debuting in September 2020

The MC20's reveal will coincide with a relaunch for Maserati in a new era that will see most of the automaker's lineup adopt electrification and self-driving technologies. In the case of the MC20, expect power to come from a V-6-based hybrid setup. Maserati's first fully electric car will be the redesigned GranTurismo due in 2021.

It's possible the MC20 is the car Maserati parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles originally envisaged as a modern Alfa Romeo 8C. The Alfa supercar, plans for which were dropped last year, was also to be a mid-engine hybrid supercar. It was to feature a powertrain generating over 700 horsepower from an electric motor at the front axle and a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 at the rear. Claimed performance numbers included a 0-60 mph time of less than three seconds.