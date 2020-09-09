Maserati's new MC20 supercar has been revealed early thanks to a leak by blogging website Auto Times News.

The long-awaited supercar, which will see Maserati return to racing, is scheduled to be revealed today at 2:35 pm Eastern at a special event in Modena, Italy. The car was originally due for a reveal in May but with restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, which hit Italy especially hard, Maserati decided to push the reveal back until September.

Maserati MC12 leaked

The MC20 features a sleek, sexy design that takes full advantage of its mid-engined layout. It also has influences from Maserati's last supercar, the MC12, particularly at the front. Also like the MC12, the MC20's construction is likely to be mostly carbon fiber, both for the passenger tub and body.

The car was originally planned to be a front-engined sports car with 2+2 seating, with Maserati rolling out the Alfieri concept in 2014 as a preview. The stunning concept car is now expected to influence the design of the redesigned GranTurismo, and as a result the MC20 has evolved into a more hardcore offering.

Maserati Nettuno 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6

Power in the MC20 will come from Maserati's new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, which on its own generates a stout 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. A hybrid option with even more power may be offered at some point. Fans looking for a battery-electric Maserati will have to wait until the arrival of the redesigned GranTurismo, currently slated for 2021.

We'll have more details on the MC20, including hopefully the car's racing program, later today. Stay tuned.