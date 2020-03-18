On Tuesday during the livestream unveiling of the 2021 Elantra, Hyundai confirmed the redesigned compact sedan will get an N Line variant. Hyundai didn't reveal any details about the sportier version of the new Elantra, however.

N Line refers to sportier versions of existing Hyundai models that are a step below full-bore N models such as the Veloster N.

Hyundai has never built N Line version of the Elantra sedan before, but it currently sells an Elantra GT N Line hatchback, as well as a mechanically similar version of the outgoing Elantra sedan badged Sport.

The current Elantra GT N Line and Elantra Sport sedan both use a 1.6-liter turbo-4 that makes 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The engine is coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in both models. A 6-speed manual was initially available in both the sedan and hatchback, but Hyundai dropped that option for the Elantra Sport in its final model year.

Both models also got subtle exterior and interior styling changes, as well as upgraded brakes and suspension. The biggest change was a switch to independent multilink rear suspension, in place of the torsion beams used on other models. The 2021 Elantra Hybrid gets independent rear suspension as standard equipment, although it's unclear what versions of the sedan will too.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Expect the upcoming Elantra N Line to follow a similar pattern, with a model-specific powertrain and some suspension upgrades, but remaining a step below the Veloster N in Hyundai's model hierarchy.

That's also the case with the Sonata N Line Hyundai announced in late 2019. A more powerful engine, dual-clutch transmission, and small suspension tweaks make the N Line sportier than a standard Sonata, but not a full-bore N model.

Hyundai is also expanding its N performance sub-brand to crossovers. A Tucson N Line was unveiled in 2019, although Hyundai has not discussed bringing it to the United States. The Venue may get an N Line variant as well, and possibly even the full N treatment.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra will go on sale in late 2020, with the N Line model likely to follow sometime after.