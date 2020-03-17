A prototype for Jaguar's next-generation Jaguar XJ has been spotted for the first time. It hints at an evolutionary look for the Jaguar flagship, but underneath the skin we know there is a new platform capable of supporting battery-electric powertrains.

We've also got new spy shots and video of a prototype for the next Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. The GTS is aimed at buyers seeking something sportier than the Carrera S but not yet ready to hop into the GT3 or Turbo, making it the sweet spot of the 911 range for many buyers.

VW has provided a first look at its redesigned Amarok due in 2022. The mid-size pickup truck is actually being developed by Ford, which will also build it, most likely alongside the redesigned Ranger. That doesn't mean we'll necessarily see the new Amarok in the United States, however.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Jaguar XJ spy shots

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet spy shots and video

New VW Amarok teased ahead of 2022 debut, could be twinned with next Ford Ranger

2021 Chevrolet Traverse refreshed with new look, latest tech

Suzuki Samurai reborn as Jimny pickup conversion

VW claims ownership costs for ID.3 will be lower than for gas cars

Powertrains with internal combustion only to drop by 50 percent at BMW from 2021

Hyundai, Genesis say they'll cover new car payments for workers laid off for coronavirus

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to coronavirus

First drive review: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid teases an EV experience with no charge port