Saleen in recent years has been linked with a new automotive project in China, but the company is still churning out tuned Mustangs. One of them is the Saleen S302 which we've just tested. In white, the car has a 1980s vibe, but the performance is purely modern.

British sports car startup Apex has revealed an electric track car called the AP-0. The 650-horsepower beast goes on sale in 2022 with a starting price of $184,850.

Lotus will add a supercar in the coming year before switching to a new platform capable of supporting battery-electric cars. The car will be a spiritual successor to the Esprit, but there's no indication it will carry the iconic nameplate.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2019 Saleen S302 White Label evokes 1980s style with modern performance

Sports car startup Apex unveils AP-0 electric track car

Spiritual successor to Lotus Esprit reportedly coming in 2021

2020 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2020 Nissan Rogue: Compare Crossovers

Stroll to take bigger stake in Aston Martin following share price drop

Tesla Model Y specs released at last: No towing, and some other surprises

How "The Fast and the Furious" Race Wars was filmed

Driver assistance systems need more human intervention, IIHS urges

The $1.25M Drako GTE electric super sedan puts a smile on Valentino Balboni's face

Will cheaper gas slow Tesla's surge?