The track-only Aston Martin Vulcan is one of the rarest hypercars. Just 24 were made, at a price of $2.3 million each. So how do you detail a car this rare and expensive?

Very carefully. As shown in this video from Topaz Detailing, it's a meticulous process that involves multiple cleaning solutions and multiple passes over panel gaps, wheel arches, and every place dirt might hide.

Topaz also applied paint protection film to this particular Vulcan. That's a clear material that covers painted surfaces, helping to prevent stone chips and other potential damage. Applying it is a bit like putting waterslide decals on a model car—the material adheres to wet surfaces but can still be moved around for proper alignment.

Unveiled in 2015, the Vulcan was designed for track use only, although some cars were later converted for street use. The car is powered by a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V-12 making 800 horsepower. Developed by Aston Martin's motorsport arm, the engine sits in a front-midship position for better weight distribution.

Aston Martin Vulcan

At the time of its launch, Aston said the Vulcan had a better power to weight ratio than the Vantage GTE race car then running in the World Endurance Championship. That was thanks in part to a carbon fiber monocoque sourced from Multimatic, the same company that built the Aston Martin One-77 supercar, and is currently building the Ford GT.

The Vulcan also uses a racing-style pushrod suspension system, with Multimatic's Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve (DSSV) adjustable dampers.

Despite those impressive specs, the Vulcan could soon be surpassed by another Aston hypercar.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie was developed in concert with the Red Bull Racing Formula One team. It will boast 1,160 hp, courtesy of a Cosworth-developed 6.5-liter V-12 working with a KERS-style hybrid system.