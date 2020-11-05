McLaren's new GT supercar, as the name suggests, is the British marque's model designed for grand touring. It still features a mid-engine layout, like all models in McLaren's lineup, but thanks to clever packaging it has a total 20.1 cubic feet of storage. Find out what it's like to drive in our first drive review.

Audi has provided the first details on its upcoming E-Tron GT, a battery-electric sedan based on the same underpinnings as the Porsche Taycan. The vehicle features unique tuning to give it a different feel to the Taycan, and we're told the only exterior part common to the two vehicles is the front windshield.

Subaru's redesigned BRZ is coming much sooner than previously thought. Subaru has confirmed the reveal for later this month, and has dropped some revealing teasers to help build excitement.

First drive review: 2020 McLaren GT tours grandly with a supercar edge

2022 Audi E-Tron GT brings the heat, then gets rid of it

Redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ teased ahead of Nov. 18 reveal

2021 Audi A6 Allroad vs 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain: Compare Wagons

2021 Nissan Navara likely hints at styling of next Frontier mid-size pickup

Kandi claims $7,999 effective cost in California for 59-mile electric car, K27 cleared for road use

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots: Electric wagon sheds camo

What's New for 2021: Subaru

2021 Infiniti Q60 brings new colors, features

Ford is betting on commercial electric vehicles, affordable EVs, says CEO