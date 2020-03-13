The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT was spied; the 2020 New York Auto Show was postponed; Valentine Research announced the Valentine One Gen2. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT was spied undergoing cold-weather testing in production form. The low-slung sedan stays true to the Audi E-Tron GT concept's design with bulging fender flares, a fast roofline, and short overhangs. Changes for production appear limited to the door handles. Expect the production E-Tron GT to debut later in 2020 or early in 2021.

We drove the 2019 Saleen S302 and it brought back memories of carefree college days. Based on a Mustang GT, the S302 offers performance upgrades over a car with the GT Performance Package, Active Valve Performance Exhaust, and MagneRide suspension. In white, the car has a 1980s vibe, but the performance is purely modern.

The 2020 New York Auto Show was postponed due to the coronavirus. The auto show will be held Aug. 28 to Sept. 6 at the Javits Center in New York City. Debuts that were scheduled to take place in New York in April include the 2021 Ford Bronco, 2021 Honda Odyssey, and Infiniti QX55 luxury crossover SUV. It's unclear if those vehicles and others will debut online or be revealed at a later date.

The 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant will cost $109,995 when it goes on sale this fall. Hauling the kids to soccer practice will never be the same thanks to a 591-horsepower hybrid powertrain and a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 3.5 seconds.

After decades on the market Valentine Research finally released a new radar detector called Valentine One Gen2. The V1 Gen2 utilizes military technology to increase sensitivity and range. New software filters out false K-band alerts. The new unit is thinner, longer, and slightly narrower than the outgoing Valentine One.