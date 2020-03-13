Land Rover may have cancelled plans for its two-door Range Rover, but Dutch designer Niels van Roij has revealed his own design and with a little help from a coachbuilder is putting the vehicle into production. Just 100 will be built, each starting at a little over $300,000.

Zenvo, the other Scandinavian hypercar marque, has unveiled an updated version of its 1,177-horsepower TSR-S. The car is now even lighter thanks to forged carbon construction.

Dodge rolled out the Hornet concept car in 2006 as a preview for a potential compact car. The automaker recently registered new trademarks for the name, perhaps hinting that the Hornet could finally be coming.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Range Rover coupe not dead, Niels van Roij Design picks up where Land Rover left off

Zenvo introduces forged carbon to TSR-S hypercar

With trademark of Hornet name, could a Dodge small hatchback or crossover be in the works?

2020 BMW X1 vs. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class: Compare Crossovers

2021 Hyundai i20 N spy shots

Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is wooing more from other brands than the typical Ford

Lamborghini temporarily shuts plant due to coronavirus

Driver assistance systems need more human intervention, IIHS urges

Rolls-Royce is working on a Dawn speedster

Fast-charging method claims to help EV batteries last longer