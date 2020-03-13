Lamborghini on Friday shut its plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, and said it will keep the doors closed until March 25 at the earliest as a measure to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The plant is where Lamborghini builds the Aventador, Huracan and Urus.

“This is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility towards our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves in Italy, and which is also evolving abroad,” said Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Lamborghini.

Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, after China, and has seen shops, schools and numerous other work sites closed and even whole provinces locked down, including the province of Emilia-Romagna which Lamborghini calls home.

Lamborghini factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese

Numerous other firms related to the auto industry are also located in affected areas including automakers Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari and Pagani. FCA on Wednesday said it was temporarily shutting down some of its plants in Italy, though only for a few days.

The news comes just a day after the FIA and Formula One officials decided to cancel this weekend's Australian Grand Prix due to health concerns. Other races are at present scheduled to go ahead though new measures could be taken, like the Bahrain Grand Prix running without a live audience and the Chinese Grand Prix moving to later in the year.

Last week's Geneva International Motor Show was cancelled due to concerns over the outbreak, and auto shows scheduled for Beijing and New York in April have been postponed. Some automakers have also experienced production disruptions due to difficulties in sourcing parts or employees testing positive for the virus.