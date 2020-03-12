The virus continues to go viral.

The ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" film series, "F9", has been postponed due concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Originally scheduled to hit theaters May 22, the North American premiere has been pushed back to April 2, 2021, according to a post on the "Fast" franchise's Facebook page.

"It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," the post said.

The film will premiere globally in April 2021, with different dates for other markets outside North America.

A trailer released in January showed Jacob Toretto (played by John Cena), the brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, is the main antagonist. Cena drives a Ford Shelby GT350R Mustang in one scene, while Toretto appears set to stick with his Dodge Charger. A Toyota Supra is expected to make an appearance in the film as well.

The trailer also had a surprise reveal. Han is still alive, despite his apparent death in the third film in the franchise "Tokyo Drift."

It's unclear how the postponement of "F9," and the general concern about coronavirus, might affect plans for an all-female "Fast and Furious" spinoff previously discussed by Diesel.

The "F9" announcement came shortly after Jeremy Clarkson confirmed on Twitter that season 4 of "The Grand Tour" is delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

A nearly completed episode has been held up, and filming of further episodes won't be possible under current conditions, Clarkson said.

Pressure to cancel or postpone large gatherings has also affected the schedules of Formula One, Formula E, and IMSA.