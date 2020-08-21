Rolls-Royce on Friday revealed its first special series for 2020, what the automaker refers to as Collections.

Based on the Dawn convertible, the special model is a speedster that goes by the name Silver Bullet Collection. Just 50 examples will be built for worldwide sale.

Where the rear seats are normally found, Rolls-Royce has added an aerodynamically shaped cover sporting a pair of cowls, which gives the car a real sense of speed, visually at least.

Naturally, silver is a key theme in the design, which you'd think given the name of the series. It starts with the car's exterior paint, which Rolls-Royce said is exclusive to the model. A titanium finisher with the “Silver Bullet” inscription also sits between the two cowls of the aero cover.

Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection

Inside the vehicle is open-pore carbon-fiber dash accents, coupled with rich orange leather trim and more silver-colored elements. There's also badging to signify this model as a Silver Bullet Collection.

No change has been made to the powertrain, which hardly needs any improvement. All Dawns come with a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 modestly tuned to deliver 563 horsepower. It's enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.9 seconds, a time that is definitely quick enough for this Dawn speedster.

Beyond the reveal of the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection, 2020 will also see Rolls-Royce introduce a redesigned Ghost. The new sedan is due in the fall.