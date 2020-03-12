Rolls-Royce has announced its first special series for 2020, what the automaker refers to as Collections.

It will be based on the Dawn convertible which for the new series is being transformed into a speedster.

Rolls-Royce calls it the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection and just 50 examples will be built for worldwide sale.

Where the rear seats are normally found, Rolls-Royce will add an aerodynamically shaped cover sporting a pair of cowls, which should give the car a real sense of speed, visually at least.

Teaser for Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection

Naturally, silver will be a key theme in the design given the name of the series. It will start with the car's exterior paint, which Rolls-Royce says will be exclusive to the model. A titanium finisher with the “Silver Bullet” inscription will also sit between the two cowls of the aero cover.

Inside the vehicle will sit an open-pore carbon fiber element, a quilted transmission tunnel, contrast stitching, and special badging.

No change will be made to the powertrain, which hardly needs any improvement. All Dawns come with a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 modestly tuned to deliver 563 horsepower. It's enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.9 seconds, a time that is definitely quick enough for the upcoming Dawn speedster.

Beyond the reveal of the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection, 2020 will also see Rolls-Royce introduce a redesigned Ghost.