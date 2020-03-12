McLaren said Thursday it will skip this weekend's Formula One Australian Grand Prix due to the discovery of a member of its F1 team who has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The team member already self-isolated after experiencing initial symptoms of the virus and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

McLaren's F1 team is already in Melbourne with the rest of the teams who are still preparing for the season-opening round.

At least four other people participating in the race have been tested after showing symptoms, all of them from Haas. At the time of writing, the team is yet to provide an update on the test results of its members.

Currently, the Australian race is set to proceed as scheduled, though officials from the state of Victoria, in which Melbourne is the capital, has told local media that coronavirus cases among those involved in the F1 race could see the event cancelled.

Organizers of the Bahrain Grand Prix which is scheduled for later in March have already decided to host the race without a live audience. The Chinese Grand Prix which was scheduled to April has also been postponed.

Last week's Geneva International Motor Show was cancelled due to concerns over the outbreak, and auto shows scheduled for Beijing and New York in April have been postponed. Some automakers have also experienced production disruptions due to difficulties in sourcing parts or employees testing positive for the virus.