The latest season of "The Grand Tour" has been delayed due to coronavirus concerns. The second episode of season 4 will not air anytime soon because of the virus, Jeremy Clarkson confirmed in a series of tweets (via DriveTribe).

Following the premiere of "The Grand Tour Presents Seamen" in December, other episodes were expected to follow shortly. Responding to fan queries on Twitter, Clarkson said coronavirus was causing delays.

"We have one pretty much ready to go and when this virus business is settled, we will head off to do two more," Clarkson tweeted.

Filming new episodes in particular will be difficult, Clarkson said.

"Maybe you haven't heard," Clarkson tweeted in response to another fan, "There's a virus you see and it's making international travel tricky."

Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have already led to the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva motor show, and the postponement of the 2020 New York Auto Show from April to August.

The virus has also affected the schedules of Formula 1 and Formula E.

The fourth season of "The Grand Tour" drops the familiar studio format in favor of large-scale adventures.

While those adventures have always been a part of the show (the hosts built their own car and drove it across Mongolia in season 3, for example), now they will be the sole focus, without any in-studio segments cut in between.

In the season 4's first episode, the three hosts (Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May) ditched cars and took three boats up the Mekong River through Cambodia and Vietnam.

The adventures that await are yet to be seen. We'll have to wait for the danger of the coronavirus to subside before we can follow more antics from Clarkson, Hammond, and May.