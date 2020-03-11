The Fiat Multipla built during the 2000s is often panned as one of the ugliest cars to ever make production. However, it actually traces its oddball looks to the original Fiat 600 Multipla launched in the 1950s. The car can be considered one of the world's first minivans, as it featured a one-box design and could seat up to six despite only being slightly larger than the original Mini.

What many may not know is that there were a handful of additional body styles built on the 600 Multipla platform, some by Fiat itself and others by independent coachbuilders. One of the body styles built by Fiat was known as the Mirafiori.

Just five of them were built and just two of these survive today. They're both owned by Stuart Parr, owner of the Stuart Parr Collection of classic cars and motorycles. He recently paid a visit to Jay Leno with the pair and they're now featured in the latest episode of “Jay Leno's Garage.”

According to Parr, Gianni Agnelli commissioned the vehicles himself to be used as transport for any dignitaries visiting Fiat's Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, hence the name. Because the vehicles were to be used to transport VIPs, Agnelli had the vehicles built to a high standard.

The video is well worth the watch, not only for the detailed look at the pair of 600 Multipla Mirafioris but also to learn more about Parr and how he developed his passion for cars.