Audi is set to launch an electric super sedan called the E-Tron Gran Turismo, or E-Tron GT for short. The car will be based on the Porsche Taycan's J1 platform and should be on the market in 2021. A prototype has just been spotted.

Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its C-Class, and this time the Mercedes-AMG skunkworks will replace the C43 with a C53. The car will feature a 4-cylinder engine but should still have more power than the current 6-cylinder C43.

BMW teamed up with famous film score composer Hans Zimmer to craft a distinct sound for its future electric cars. The automaker previewed the sound in the Concept i4 and a new video out gives us a good taste.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT spy shots

2022 Mercedes-AMG C53 spy shots

This is what future BMW electric cars will sound like

2020 Nissan Titan vs. 2020 Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

Toyota creates maps for self-driving cars using satellite imagery

Truck modifiers behind "Diesel Brothers" hit with $850,000 fine for pollution

2021 Roland Gumpert Nathalie revealed

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid nabs Top Safety Pick award

Gemballa the latest to preview an off-road-ready 911

This Tesla Model 3 sounds like a gasoline car