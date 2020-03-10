Organizers of the 2020 New York auto show confirmed Tuesday that next month's show will be postponed until late August due to increasing health concerns related to the spreading coronavirus in the area.

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus,” Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association that operates the auto show, said in a statement.

The auto show will be held Aug. 28 to Sept. 6 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The 2020 New York auto show is the latest in a string of auto shows or vehicle debuts that has been pushed back due to the spreading coronavirus. This month, the Geneva auto show announced it would cancel its annual exhibition. Ford and General Motors have separately announced voluntary travel bans or delayed vehicle debuts because of the outbreak.

Several new-vehicle introductions were slated for the New York auto show in April, including the Infiniti QX55 luxury crossover, Ford Bronco, and 2021 Honda Odyssey. It's unclear if those debuts will be pushed online or if they will be rescheduled until August.