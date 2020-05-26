The 2020 New York International Auto Show has been canceled, the organizers announced late on Friday.

The event, one of the biggest on the automotive calendar, was originally scheduled for April but organizers in March decided to postpone things to August due to the onset of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the show's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center location in New York City still on reserve as a field hospital for coronavirus cases, the organizers have decided to cancel the show and prepare for next year. They've already announced the 2021 New York auto show will kickoff March 31.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have worked closely with the governor’s office and with Javits officials to protect our attendees,” Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association that operates the show, said in a statement. “We are extremely proud of the role the Javits center has played during this difficult time, and we understand the need for it to remain ready to serve.”

Several new-vehicle introductions were slated for this year's New York auto show, including the new Infiniti QX55 crossover, the revived Ford Bronco, and the production version of the Air sedan from EV startup Lucid. It isn't clear yet when and where the reveals will now happen.

The show is just the latest in a long list of events on the 2020 automotive calendar that have been canceled due to the coronavirus. Auto shows in Detroit, Geneva and Paris, along with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, have also been canceled, as have numerous motorsport events.