Ruf is the latest to explore the concept of an off-road-ready car with supercar levels of performance. The German sports car manufacturer and tuner's new Rodeo Concept features a carbon fiber tub, all-wheel drive, and the possibility of an engine spitting out over 700 horsepower.

Roland Gumpert is cooking up a new sports car powered by a fuel cell-electric powertrain and generating over 500 horsepower. It's named Nathalie, after one of Gumpert's daughters, and looks like a modern evolution of the legendary Audi Quattro.

The Audi RS 6 Avant is coming to the United States to challenge the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon with almost 600 horsepower, and we now know how much it will cost to park one on your driveway.

Ruf Rodeo Concept explores the off-road-ready 911

2021 Roland Gumpert Nathalie spy shots

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant is an angry $109,995 wagon ready for soccer practice

2021 Honda Odyssey gets more bling, but is still a minivan

BMW iX3 will skip the US as automaker awaits iNext's arrival

UK company claims most power-dense electric motor for EVs

GM denies plan to supply MAT with Blackwing V-8 but leaves door open for future deal

Toyota, Lexus expand fuel pump recall to 1.8M vehicles

Tesla has now built 1M cars

Electrify America hits 100 charging stations in California