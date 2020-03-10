It was in 1978 that Porsche built its 911 SC Safari rally car to compete in the East Africa Rally.

The car's raised suspension, extra driving lights, and protective gear made it an instant classic, but the idea of an off-road-ready 911 never made the transition from the world of motorsport to the showroom, although we came close in the '80s with the 959.

Many have explored the concept, some with great success, and now legendary Porsche tuner Ruf is giving it a go with the Rodeo Concept.

Ruf Rodeo Concept

Unveiled on Monday at Ruf's headquarters in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, the Rodeo Concept is essentially the company's latest CTR supercar but with raised suspension, all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, and extra body protection. This means there's a carbon fiber tub sitting center and a flat-6 out back.

Ruf said that the car could be fitted with either a naturally aspirated engine or a twin-turbo setup, should it enter production. And should a buyer go with the twin-turbo option, they'd be looking at a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 good for 700 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque.

And what about all the extra paraphernalia? It comes from Ruf Marketing Director Estonia Ruf's love of cowboy culture that she developed while living in Oklahoma.