The current Opel Mokka X was sold here as a Buick Encore. This won't be the case for the redesigned model as Opel is now under the ownership of France's PSA Group instead of General Motors. A prototype for the new Mokka X has just been spied and reveals a design that closely matches Opel's GT X concept.

Could the next Chevrolet Camaro move to an EV platform? A teaser video from GM suggests that it is at least a possibility. The platform in question is GM's new BEV3 design which will support EVs with up to 1,000 horsepower on tap.

Cadillac no longer offers a car with its 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 known as the Blackwing, and it may never do so again. That doesn't mean the engine will be retired as there could be plans to sell it to other firms under contract, possibility starting with an Italian supercar manufacturer.

