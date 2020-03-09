Due to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, the organizers of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix have decided to host the race for participants only, meaning the stands will be empty.

In a statement released on Sunday, the organizers said allowing thousands of international travelers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be in the interest of best health practices given the present situation.

The good news for ticket holders is that they'll receive a full refund.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled to run from March 20-22 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, is the second round of the 2020 F1 calendar.

At present, the 2020 season's Australian Grand Prix opening round, scheduled for Mar. 12-15 in Melbourne, is set to run as usual.

The news follows February's announcement that the Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17-19 in Shanghai, has been postponed. A new date is yet to be announced.

Restrictions on crowds also led to the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show last week. We've also seen some automakers forced to cut production due to difficulties in sourcing of parts amid the outbreak.