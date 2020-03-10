With Cadillac's future now largely hinging on the success of its impending EV rollout, the fate of the brand's much-heralded 4.2-liter V-8 referred to as the Blackwing has soured.

The engine, which was unique in the General Motors V-8 world due to its twin-turbocharged, double-overhead cam design, managed to make its way into the CT6 for 2019 but the car was dropped from the lineup just a year later.

The engine was thought to still be a possibility for range-topping versions of the CT5 and Escalade, though both of those models are currently rumored to stick with existing members from GM's small-block family of V-8s.

There was hope for the Blackwing V-8 when Paolo Garella, head of Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT), told Hagerty in an interview last week that he planned to use the engine in a new supercar of his own design. MAT is an independent supercar engineering and manufacturing firm based in Turin, Italy, and so far it has only built cars under contract. Current projects include the New Stratos and battery-electric Aspark Owl.

Garella said the engine would be further developed by MAT and nearby Punch Torino, an engine development center that was sold by GM to automotive supplier Punch Group only in February. The site was where GM developed many of its diesel engines, but now under the guidance of Punch Group it will be used to develop engines not only for GM but additional clients. It will also manufacture engines under contract, including, it looked like, the Blackwing V-8.

Cadillac 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8

Unfortunately, a GM spokesman told Hagerty on Monday that no deal was in place with MAT or Punch Group to sell or license the engine. However, the spokesmen also said that GM was still open to other options.

"The story regarding the 4.2-liter V-8 Blackwing engine is not accurate. We do not have an agreement in place with Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) to provide or sell the Blackwing engine. Furthermore, although MAT may be working with the Punch Group, we have not licensed this engine as part of the Turin Propulsion Engineering Center sale to Punch Group. Our team is following up with MAT president Paolo Garella to discuss the misunderstanding. We are open to other options for the Blackwing engine in the future, but have nothing to announce at this time.”

Garella has since issued his own statement.

“We thank GM for the clarification. Although a signed agreement was not finalized between the parties, we were under the impression that our counterpart was committing to making this engine available to MAT at conditions yet to be defined.”

Hopefully a solution is reached, because a MAT-designed supercar powered by the Blackwing V-8 is something that needs to happen.

Update: An earlier version of this story claiming a deal for supplying Cadillac's Blackwing V-8 to Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) was in place has been updated in light of a denial made by a General Motors spokesman.