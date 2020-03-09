With Cadillac's future now largely hinging on the success of its impending EV rollout, the fate of the brand's much-heralded 4.2-liter V-8 referred to as the Blackwing has soured.

The engine, which was unique in the General Motors V-8 world due to its twin-turbocharged, double-overhead cam design, managed to make its way into the CT6 for 2019 but the car was dropped from the lineup just a year later.

The engine was thought to still be a possibility for range-topping versions of the CT5 and Escalade, though both of those models are currently rumored to stick with existing members from GM's small-block family of V-8s.

New Stratos

Now further strengthening those rumors are recent comments made by Paolo Garella, head of Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT), an independent supercar engineering and manufacturing firm based in Turin, Italy. Current projects at MAT include the New Stratos and battery-electric Aspark Owl.

In an interview published last week by Hagerty, Garella said that Cadillac no longer has plans for the Blackwing V-8 but that he will use it for a new supercar of MAT's own design.

Garella said the engine will be further developed by MAT and nearby Punch Torino, an engine development center that was sold by GM to automotive supplier Punch Group only in February. The site was where GM developed many of its diesel engines, but now under the guidance of Punch Group it will be used to develop engines not only for GM but additional clients. It will also manufacture engines under contract, including, it looks like, the Blackwing V-8. Stay tuned.