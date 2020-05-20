Acura will reveal its redesigned TLX in a week and has released a teaser shot to help build the excitement. Included this time will be a TLX Type S with all-wheel drive and a newly developed 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6.

A redesigned Genesis G80 boasting a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring design is headed to showrooms soon. Prices have risen but the G80 still undercuts the German alternatives.

VW's Arteon is about to come in for a subtle facelift, and included in the range this time will be a wagon, plug-in hybrid, and high-performance Arteon R. Sadly, only one of those new options is expected to reach the United States.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Acura TLX Type S teased ahead of May 28 debut

2021 Genesis G80 preview: Sexy sedan still a mid-size luxury value thanks to $48,725 price tag

2021 Volkswagen Arteon spy shots

2020 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup starts at $27,885 for new V-6, but old body

"Ultra Cruise" to take GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving system into the city

Lightyear inks deal for production of long-range EV's solar roof

Volvo introduces 112-mph speed limit across range

Family matters: How the 2021 minivans compare on paper

Mulholland Legend 480 is a carbon fiber sports car penned by an ex-TVR designer

California will mandate more electric cars for Uber and Lyft: Here’s how