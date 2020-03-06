Audi's Q8 has spawned the first of two performance variants due in showrooms shortly. We're talking about the SQ8 and RS Q8, both of which are due in showrooms this year packing twin-turbocharged V-8 engines.

Jaguar has an updated F-Pace coming later this year. The good news is that the automaker doesn't plan to mess with the handsome SUV's looks. Rather, this update will focus on the interior.

Volkswagen has been spotted testing an Arteon shooting brake. The new longroof is due out next year but sadly is unlikely to join its sedan sibling here in the United States.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2020 Audi SQ8 packages performance and good looks for $89,995

2021 Jaguar F-Pace spy shots

2022 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spy shots

2021 Volkswagen Atlas gets a fresh look but keeps the old price

Automakers, here’s how to do Apple CarPlay the right way

Here are 10 of the electric vehicles GM might (or will) build on its Ultium foundation

Morgan reveals new Plus Four based on lighter aluminum chassis

2020 Mazda 3 aces NHTSA crash testing

Cadillac Celestiq: True flagship sedan finally happening–and it will be electric

Electric Ford Transit will be a quiet, clean package-delivery machine