Cadillac's highly anticipated electric crossover SUV teased last year will be called the Lyriq, General Motors said Wednesday in a wider announcement about its future EV strategy.

It's set for a debut in April and the arrival will likely mark the start of a brand-wide return to real model names, as opposed to the boring alphanumeric names Cadillac uses for its current lineup, the iconic Escalade being the only exception.

The Lyriq was first announced over a year ago when GM released some teaser sketches showing both the interior and exterior of the vehicle during an investor meeting. Those sketches hinted at a very futuristic design for the vehicle, as well as the possibilty of third-row seats.

Teaser for Cadillac Lyriq electric cossover SUV based on GM BEV3 modular platform

What we do know is that the Lyriq will be based on a dedicated EV platform and feature a new type of battery that GM has branded Ultium. The battery offers greater flexibility when it comes to packaging and will cost less to produce than current designs because of a low requirement for the rare earth material cobalt. GM plans to offer the battery in sizes ranging from 50-200 kilowatt-hours, with the biggest size capable of delivering more than 400 miles on a charge. It isn't clear what sizes the Lyriq will offer, however.

As for the new platform, it supports front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, as well as performance applications—we're talking powertrains with enough juice for 0-60 mph times of less than 3.0 seconds. The platform and new Ultium batteries will also underpin the GMC Hummer EV due to be revealed in May.

Although the Lyriq will be revealed in April, GM hasn't said when the vehicle will actually hit the market. It's currently thought to be arriving in the second half of 2021 as a 2022 model.