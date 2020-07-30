Cadillac's highly anticipated battery-electric crossover SUV previewed in concept form last year will be called the Lyriq, and we'll see it unveiled on August 6. The debut was originally pegged for April but the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic delayed things.

Despite the delay, the Lyriq remains on track to enter production in 2022. To build excitement ahead of its reveal, Cadillac on Thursday dropped a new teaser image showing the production version.

The arrival of the Lyriq will likely mark the start of a brand-wide return to real model names, as opposed to the boring alphanumeric names Cadillac uses for its current lineup, the iconic Escalade being the only exception. A flagship electric sedan to be called the Celestiq is also in the works, and we also know of three more electric Caddies in the pipeline including an Escalade-inspired model.

The Lyriq concept (shown below) from a year ago hinted at a very futuristic design, as well as the possibility of third-row seats.

What we do know is the Lyriq will be based on General Motors' third-generation EV platform known as BEV3, and feature a new type of battery that GM has branded Ultium. The battery offers greater flexibility when it comes to packaging and will cost less to produce than current designs because of a low requirement for the rare earth material cobalt. GM plans to offer the battery in sizes ranging from 50-200 kilowatt-hours, with the biggest size capable of delivering more than 400 miles on a charge. It isn't clear what sizes the Lyriq will offer, however.

As for the BEV3 platform, it supports front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, as well as performance applications—we're talking powertrains with enough juice for 0-60 mph times of less than 3.0 seconds. The platform and new Ultium batteries will also underpin the GMC Hummer EV that was due to be unveiled in May but will now appear sometime in the fall. The modern Hummer is due to enter production in fall 2021.