Organizers of the Beijing auto show, officially Auto China, announced Thursday that this year's show has been postponed to September 26.

The show was originally scheduled to start on April 21, though organizers in early March decided to postpone it due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. At the time, a new date wasn't known.

Despite the show being moved to a later date, many of the planned premieres will likely continue as scheduled at other venues.

While the Beijing auto show will still run, numerous other events on the automotive calendar have been canceled due to the pandemic. For example, auto shows scheduled for Geneva and Detroit in the months of Mar. and June, respectively, have been canceled. New York's annual auto show was scheduled for April but has been postponed to August.

It's not just auto shows that are missing out. Motorsport events have also been canceled or postponed. You can view our evolving list here.

And most major automakers have also ceased production across the globe though many have said they will resume operations by mid-April, assuming it is safe to do so.