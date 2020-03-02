Organizers of the Beijing auto show, officially Auto China, announced on Monday that this year's show won't run as scheduled in order to protect the health of exhibitors and visitors in light of the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement comes just days after organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show announced the cancellation of the show, which was scheduled to start on Tuesday, due to a temporary restriction by the Swiss government on events playing host to 1,000 or more people.

Unlike the Geneva auto show, the Beijing auto show, which was scheduled to run from April 21-30, is only being postponed. The organizers said an announcement on the new timeline would be made at a later date.

Despite the show being moved to a later date, many of the planned premieres will likely continue as scheduled at other venues. One we know of is an update to the Maserati Ghibli which will see the mid-size luxury sedan receive revised styling and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Beijing and Geneva auto shows aren't the only events on the automotive calendar to be affected by the coronavirus. The organizers of the 2020 Formula E Beijing ePrix and 2020 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai have also announced plans to postpone this year's races. They were scheduled to take place in March and April, respectively. Hyundai also ceased production at one of its main plants in South Korea last week after a worker tested positive for the virus.