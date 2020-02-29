Polestar this week unveiled a concept previewing a potential large fastback sedan. While it hasn't been confirmed for production just yet, we know its design and technology will end up in future models from the Swedish performance EV brand.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

This week we also managed to spend a bit more time with the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray—you know, the one with the engine in the wrong end—and have a new review up. Is it a hit or miss? Let's just say Chevy got the mid-engine Corvette right.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S

We also tested Mercedes-AMG's redesigned GLE63, in range-topping S trim. The speedy SUV accelerates and handles like a sports sedan while keeping passengers comfortable and carrying all their gear with ease. It really offers something for everyone.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA45

AMG also showed us a redesigned GLA45. The new model boasts up to 382 horsepower in the United States (416 hp elsewhere) and improves on its predecessor in almost every way. We'd drop the silly rear spoiler, though.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

If you're more of a traditional hot hatch kind of guy or gal, you'll be happy to know that Volkswagen has a redesigned Golf GTI on its hands, and it's headed to the United States. We know it will have more power, though not quite as much as the 245 hp that versions overseas will pack.

2020 Hennessey Venom 775 Ford F-150

Hennessey Performance Engineering rolled out a new 775-hp upgrade for the Ford F-150. The new output sees the full-size pickup truck accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds and run the quarter-mile in an ET of 12.1 seconds at 116 mph. Just wow.

1973 Ford Falcon GT-based Pursuit Special from “Mad Max” - Photo credit: Orlando Auto Museum

This week we learned that the original XB-series 1973 Ford Falcon GT coupe that starred in the first two “Mad Max” movies is up for sale. If you want it, you'll need to have some big bucks because rumor has it the owner previously knocked back an offer of $2 million.

Final Chevrolet Impala completed at Detroit-Hamtramck plant on February 27, 2020

And finally, it's with a heavy heart that we must remind you that Chevrolet this week built the last Impala. The nameplate, which dates back to 1958, has gone on hiatus twice before so perhaps it's not gone for good. Time will tell.