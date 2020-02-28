We drove the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette; the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover was spied; we hopped behind the wheel of the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We piloted the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette on the track at Spring Mountain Motor Ranch & Country Club and learned that Chevrolet has stuck the mid-engine Corvette's landing. It delivers with precise handling, improved sightlines, a higher-quality interior, and quicker acceleration. And experienced track drivers can drive it with the tail out all around the track.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the Prancing Horse's first plug-in hybrid and most-powerful car to date. A video from Ferrari shows how the supercar is built. It's a combination of hand-built craftsmanship and the efficiency of automation. The video also shows Ferrari's design process, which incorporates old techniques with new computer programs.

The upcoming fourth-generation of the Land Rover Range Rover was spotted undergoing winter testing. The updated luxury SUV is due next year, likely as a 2020 model. A new Modular Longitudinal Architecture will underpin the beast, which will feature a body with new Land Rover styling cues and old Range Rover shapes. Expect plug-in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains to be added.

We tested the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and found it a mix of old-school off-roader and new-school technology. The hardware is all there from the days when most SUVs rode truck-type body-on-frame platforms and used simple interior controls. However, it also has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and automatic emergency braking. The new isn't integrated all that well into the old and competitors are passing it by.

Craig Lieberman, technical director for the first three "Fast and Furious" films, is back and this time he's detailing the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII driven by Paul Walker's character Brian O'Connor in the second movie. The car was originally going to be a Dodge Neon SRT-4, but Mitsubishi made some Evo VIIs, originally slated for a race team, available for the movie. Mitsubishi introduced the Evo to the U.S. a year after filming with the Evo VIII, so finding parts to modify the car proved difficult.