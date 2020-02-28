Organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show announced on Friday that this year's running would be canceled due to restrictions announced by the Swiss government in light of the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

"We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors' top priority," the organizers said in a statement. "This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva.”

Switzerland's Federal Council held an extraordinary meeting on Friday where it was decided to place a ban on events playing host to 1,000 or more people. The ban is effective immediately and applies until March 15 at the earliest.

The Geneva auto show was scheduled to run from Mar. 3-15, and although a number of major automakers had already canceled their attendance long before the coronavirus outbreak, the show was still expected to see 90 world or European premieres and more than 700,000 visitors cross the floors of Geneva’s Palexpo convention center over the full duration.

Most of the premieres should still happen online, such as the reveal of the redesigned Audi A3, new Hyundai Prophecy concept, and rumored 300-plus-mph hypercar from Koenigsegg, while others could be postponed. You can learn about some of the other vehicles planned by visiting our dedicated hub.

The Swiss show isn't the only event on the automotive calendar to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Both Formula One and Formula E organizers have postponed races planned to take place in China. Hyundai also ceased production at one of its main plants in South Korea on Friday after a worker tested positive for the illness.